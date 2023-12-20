Recall alert: Toyota recalls 1M vehicles over defect that could affect airbags

PLANO, Texas — Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday that it is recalling approximately 1 million vehicles over a defect that could prevent airbags from deploying.

In a news release on Wednesday, the automaker said the recall covers several models of Toyota and Lexus produced in the United States between 2020 and 2022.

The following vehicles were targeted in the recall, according to Toyota:

Avalon or Avalon Hybrid (2020-2021);

Camry or Camry Hybrid (2020-2022);

Corolla (2020-2021);

RAV4 or RAV4 Hybrid (2020-2021);

Lexus ES250 (2021);

Lexus ES300H (2020-2022);

Lexus ES350 (2020-2021);

Lexus RX350 (2020-2021);

Highlander or Highlander hybrid (2020-2021);

Sienna Hybrid (2021).

Toyota said the recalled vehicles have sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured improperly, NPR reported. These Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors could potentially short circuit, causing the airbag system to improperly determine the passenger’s weight and not deploy in certain types of crashes, according to Toyota.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors of the affected vehicles and replace them if necessary at no charge to customers, Toyota said. The company said it would notify customers by mid-February 2024.

Consumers can check to see if their vehicle is part of a safety call by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls. Customers should enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information.

Those with further questions can contact the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 800-331-4331 for Toyota vehicles, or by calling the Lexus Brand Engagement Center at 800-255-3987 for Lexus vehicles.

