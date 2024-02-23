Recall alert: Volkswagen is recalling more than 260,000 compact cars over pump issue

Volkswagen, Audi recall FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen is recalling vehicles over al leak problem that can cause fires. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Volkswagen is recalling more than 260,000 compact cars in the United States because a pump located inside the gas tank could leak fuel, the company said.

The recall covers Volkswagen Golf, Golf GTI, Golf Sportwagen, Jetta and Audi A3 models from 2015 through 2020.

Not every model year is involved for all of the vehicles, and only front-wheel-drive versions of the cars are included.

A seal that was not properly installed around a suction pump near the gas tank could allow fuel to accumulate in the system that is designed to trap gasoline vapors. From there, the fuel could leak out of the car, the company said.

If the gasoline comes in contact with a spark or other ignition source, it could start a fire, Volkswagen warned.

No fires have been reported to Volkswagen, according to the company.

Owners of the models affected will get recall letters from Volkswagen beginning in mid-April. The pumps will be replaced at the dealership at no charge.

Owners can also call Volkswagen customer service at 800-893-5298 or Audi customer service at 800-253-2834 for more information.

