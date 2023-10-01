Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday afternoon that former pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at the age of 57.

>> Read more trending news

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family,” the Red Sox said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Red Sox confirmed that Wakefield was sick but did not elaborate on his condition after Wakefield and his family asked for privacy, after ex-teammate Curt Schilling reportedly outed Wakefield’s condition on his podcast last week without their consent, The Associated Press reported.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said Red Sox owner John Henry in a statement obtained by EPSN. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

Wakefield was part of the pitching staff for the Red Sox for 17 seasons, according to WFXT. He helped the team win the World Series in 2004 and 2007.

Wakefield pitched about 3,006 innings which was the franchise’s leader in its more than 120-year history. He also ranks third among pitchers in Boston with 186 wins, the news outlet reported.

Wakefield was nominated for the MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award eight times in his career, WFXT reported.

Wakefield, 57, retired from baseball in 2012 with a 200-192 record, according to the AP. He also retired with a 4.41 ERA in more than 3,000 major league innings. He was inducted into the Red Sox’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Since his retirement, Wakefield has worked for the Red Sox broadcast network, NESN, and has been involved in charities including the Red Sox Foundation, the AP reported.