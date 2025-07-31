Reno shooting: Suspected gunman dies; police release victims’ names

The suspect in a shooting at Reno's Grand Sierra Resort has died, police said.

RENO, Nev. — The suspected gunman who opened fire outside a resort and casino in Nevada on Monday, killing three people, has died, police said on Thursday, police said.

Dakota Hawver, 26, of Reno, died overnight, the Sparks Police Department announced in a news release.

Hawver is suspected of opening fire at Reno’s largest casino, the Grand Sierra Resort.



The suspect had no known connection to the victims, and it was unclear if he was a guest or an employee at the resort. He was shot by police and arrested, officials said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. PT Monday outside the resort’s valet area, KRNV reported.. Sparks Police Department Chief Chris Crawford confirmed during the news conference that two people died at the scene and the third person died at an area hospital.

Reno police found the suspect within four to five minutes after arriving at the scene, and an officer-involved shooting occurred outside the casino’s valet parking area.

Sparks police said that Hawver legally purchased the gun several years ago and had no criminal or mental health history.

Sparks police identified the three victims as Justin Aguila, 33, of Chatsworth, California; Andrew Canepa, 33, of Newbury Park, California; and Angel Martinez, 66, a Reno/Sparks resident.

Aguila and Canepa were in Reno to attend a bachelor party, police said. Both men were shot from behind while waiting in the valet area for a ride to the airport, police said. Martinez was driving his vehicle through the parking lot away from the building when he shot.

Aguila and Martinez died at the scene; Canepa died at an area hospital while undergoing emergency surgery.

Two other people wounded during the shooting remained hospitalized but were expected to make a full recovery, police said.

