Report: Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

Report: Alexei Navalny dies in prison FILE PHOTO: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, center, walks with demonstrators during a rally in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2019. According to reports, Navalny has died in prison. (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russia’s prison service announced Friday that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died.

Navalny, 47, and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible critics, was serving a 19-year sentence in an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the world’s toughest jails, late last year.

“On February 16, 2024, in penal colony No. 3, convict A.A. Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness,” news agency Interfax reported, citing the country’s prison service.

“The facility’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Emergency medics confirmed the death of the convict,” it added.

According to The Guardian, a video from the prison in January showed Navalny gaunt with his head shaved.

The Kremlin said it had no information on the cause of death.





