Rick Springfield says he has brain damage from Las Vegas stage fall 25 years ago

FILE PHOTO: Rick Springfield performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Musician and actor Rick Springfield says he has brain damage from a spill a quarter century ago.

The 80s rocker told People magazine that a full-body MRI scan showed that he still had brain damage from the fall during a Las Vegas show in 2000.

“I fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again,” he said in the exclusive interview. “I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan, I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I’m working on trying to repair that.”

Springfield said he is the opposite of most people who don’t want to know about their health concerns, especially after his father died while avoiding potentially devastating health news.

“My dad died from not wanting to know. He thought he had stomach cancer for years and never got it checked out. When he finally collapsed one day at home, they found out it was an ulcer that burst, and he died from the loss of blood. It could have been fixed if he had gotten it checked out,” the “General Hospital” actor said.

Springfield said that despite being 75, he feels like he is still in his 20s, at least in his head.

He has also changed his lifestyle, cutting back on alcohol, working out every day and eating a mostly pescatarian diet, People reported.

He said drinking less than he used to has helped with his battle with depression, something he has had since he was a teen. He has also tried ketamine and when that didn’t work, LSD treatments.

“I wanted to see if [ketamine would] open a few things in my brain. It was a creative experiment and an experiment on depression. I did it for as long as suggested, and I wasn’t a big fan. It made me feel heavy and machinelike. It didn’t change much in me — although I have been writing a lot, so you never know what kind of effect it has later on. It’s not a black-and-white kind of thing.”

“I did acid, and that was actually a little better,” Springfield said. “I hadn’t done that since I was in my 20s, but it was a great high. I don’t mean to push drugs on anyone, but I’m not averse to anything that helps me be happier and a better person. I could use some help in that area. I’m always searching.”

Springfield is embarking on a tour starting in May called “I Want My ‘80s” performing alongside John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young and John Cafferty.

He also recently released volume two of his “Greatest Hits" on streaming platforms on Feb. 28, USA Today reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group