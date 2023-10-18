Rite Aid to close more than 150 stores in wake of bankruptcy filing; here’s the list

Rite Aid will close more than 150 locations on the heels of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this week.
The list of the first of the stores to be closed was included in court filings submitted Monday.
The chain announced Sunday that it filed for bankruptcy and obtained $3.45 billion in financing as it carries out a restructuring plan, according to Reuters.
The company said falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits led to the filing.
In 2022, Rite Aid paid up to $30 million to resolve lawsuits alleging pharmacies contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids. The pharmacy chain, along with others, were named as defendants in lawsuits that alleged they helped fuel the opioid crisis in the U.S.
The plan will “significantly reduce the company’s debt” while helping to “resolve litigation claims in an equitable manner,” Rite Aid said.
The company assured customers that it is not going out of business, and prescriptions that are filled at the stores slated to close will be transferred.
Here are the stores set to close, according to court documents:
California
- 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles
- 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles
- 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey
- 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach
- 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank
- 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina
- 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
- 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
- 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside
- 1670 Main Street, Ramona
- 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
- 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego
- 25906 Newport Road, Menifee
- 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
- 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
- 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda
- 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana
- 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura
- 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard
- 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino
- 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
- 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz
- 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater
- 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights
- 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
- 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa
- 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles
- 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario
- 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
- 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
- 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey
Connecticut
- 289 Greenwood Ave., Bethel
Delaware
- 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Newark
- 3209 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington
Idaho
- 1600 North Main Street, Meridian
- 5417 5005 West Overland Road, Boise
Maryland
- 728 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton
- 5624 Baltimore National Pk, Baltimore
- 5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore
- 7501 Ritchie Highway Glen, Burnie
- 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen, Burnie
- 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite1347, Bel Air
Massachusetts
- 80 East Main Street, Webster
Michigan
- 924 West Main Street, Fremont
- 507 N Lafayette Street, Greenville
- 715 South Clinton Street, Grand Ledge
- 24 Mile Road, Macomb
- 102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis
- 47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom
- 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Twp.
- 51037 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township
- 3100 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson
- 9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor
- 1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee
- Ford Road, Garden City
- 2838 East Court Street, Flint
- 1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit
- 36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.
- 25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills
- North Whittemore Street, St. Johns
- 1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint
- 2701 South Cedar Street, Lansing
New Hampshire
- 420 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack
New Jersey
- 4057 Asbury Ave Ste 8, Tinton Falls
- 431 Haledon Avenue, Haledon
- 35 Mill Road, Irvington
- Route 38 Suite 49, Lumberton
- 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset
- 1434 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown
- 3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford
- 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua
- 108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20, Mullica Hill
- 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville
- Route 37, East Toms River
- 86 B Lacey Road, Whiting
New York
- 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
- 2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn
- 2 Whitney Avenue, Floral Park
- 71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing
- 3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown
- 2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn
- 3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside
- 198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream
- 836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore
- 2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore
- 901 Merrick Road, Copiague
- 577 Larkfield Road, East Northport
- 695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station
- 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford
- 273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay
- 397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue
- 593 Old Town Rd., Port Jeff Station
- 65 Route 111, Smithtown
- 2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore
- 1567 Penfield Road, Rochester
Ohio
- 3129 Lincoln Way, East Massillon
- 120 South Main Street, New Carlisle
- 146 Woodman Drive, Dayton
- 2701 Market Street, Youngstown
- 401 West North Street, Springfield
- 230 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
Oregon
- 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland
Pennsylvania
- 2715 Parade Street, Erie
- 5612 N. Fifth Street, Philadelphia
- 350 Main Street, Pennsburg
- 4011 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
- 1441 Old York Road, Abington
- 300 Market Street, Johnstown
- 8716 New Falls Road, Levittown
- 11750 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia
- 169 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore
- 1315 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia
- 801 Wyoming Avenue Ste 9, West Pittston
- 657 Heacock Road, Yardley
- 2801 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia
- 1709 Liberty Street, Erie
- 674 Route 196, Ste 14, Tobyhanna
- 2722 West 9th Street, Chester
- 950 East Baltimore Pike, Yeadon
- 8235 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia
- 7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia
- 136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia
- 5440 Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia
- 208 East Central Avenue, Titusville
- 1080 S West End Blvd, Quakertown
- 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington
- 351 Brighton Avenue, Rochester
- 5235 Library Road, Bethel Park
- 5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township
- 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh
- 5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh
- 6090 Route 30, Greensburg
- 4830 William Penn Highway, Export
- 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle
- 2178 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem
- 1628 South Fourth Street, Allentown
- 2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia
- 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia
- 200 W. Ridge Avenue Ste 112, Conshohocken
- 301 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover
- 7036 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg
Virginia
- 833 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
- 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake
Washington
- 601 South Grady Way, Ste. P, Renton
- 3202 132nd Street, S.E., Mill Creek
- 110 SW 148th Street, Burien
- 10103 Evergreen Way, Everett
- 8230 Martin Way, East Lacey
- 22201 Meridian Avenue, E Graham
- 9600 15th Ave SW, Seattle
- 2518 196th St SW, Lynnwood
- 3620 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
- 11919 8th Street, Bellevue
- 7370 170th Ave NE, Redmond