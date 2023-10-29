Robert Griffin III rocks Harry Potter costume before FSU-Wake Forest game

Call him Robert Gryffindor III.

Robert Griffin III: The ESPN announcer and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner wore a Harry Potter costume before Saturday's Florida State-Wake Forest college football game. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Call him Robert Gryffindor III.

>> Read more trending news

College football star-turned-broadcaster Robert Griffin III got into the Halloween spirit for Saturday’s Florida State-Wake Forest game, donning a costume straight out of Hogwarts.

Griffin, whose wizardry at quarterback at Baylor University earned him the Heisman Trophy in 2011, wore a robe, vest, wig and glasses and carried a broomstick, USA Today reported.

Griffin was paired in the ESPN pregame with Kris Budden, who attempted to pass herself off as Taylor Swift wearing a Travis Kelce jersey.

Griffin, 33, a creative college football quarterback and the No. 1 pick by Washington (second overall) in the 2012 NFL draft who had a seven-season stint in the pros, was much more imaginative.

Griffin’s costume choice turned out to be magical for Florida State, as the No. 4-ranked Seminoles rolled over Wake Forest 41-16.

Latest holiday news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!