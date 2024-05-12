Rudy Moreno, known as ‘Godfather of Latino comedy,’ dead at 66

Rudy Moreno: The Los Angeles comic, known as the "Godfather of Latino comedy," died at the age of 66. His death was announced on May 11. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Rudy Moreno, a veteran of the Los Angeles comedy circuit who was known as the “Godfather of Latino comedy,” has died. He was 66, Deadline reported.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Moreno’s death on Saturday.

Moreno’s agent, Mark Scroggs, confirmed to the entertainment and gossip outlet that the comic was in the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital when he died. No cause of death was given.

I am devastated. I am gutted today. One of my favorite people in this world has passed away. The Godfather of comedy is gone.



Rudy Moreno has left the world! He was not only a great comedian, he was an even better friend.



I will honor your name forever! I love you Rudy! pic.twitter.com/DpfnT8RgXE — Dante (@Dantethecomic) May 11, 2024

Born on July 24, 1957, in Los Angeles, Moreno was a host and producer at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California.

He appeared on television in “Arrested Development,” “Monk,” “The Shield,” “Judging Amy” and “The Kingpin,” according to Deadline.

Moreno also appeared in one episode of “The Shield,” in 2004, one episode of “Pacific Blue” in 1999, two episodes of “The Kingpin” in 2003 and had a part in the 2022 movie, “Father Stu,” according to IMDb.com.

He also wrote material for Gabriel Iglesias’ 2011 “Stand-Up Revolution.”

Following the news of his death, Ken Jeong tweeted that “countless comedians owe their start” to Moreno. He thanked Moreno for “constantly supporting me and letting me get stage time on all of his shows.”

“I know you’re making heaven laugh,” Jeong wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

My heart is truly broken. Rudy Moreno, the Godfather of Latino Comedy, was the first person to book me at the Ice House. In fact, the first time my wife ever saw me do standup was at the Ice House on Rudy’s show. All this ultimately led to me doing my Netflix special at the Ice… pic.twitter.com/aWXGr30av1 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 11, 2024

Moreno is survived by his wife, Arlene, and their children, according to TMZ.

