See: Queen Latifah belts out ‘Star Spangled Banner’ before Giants, Cowboys game

Queen Latifah EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Queen Latifah performs the national anthem prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

On the eve of the Sept. 11 anniversary the NFL honored the country with a stirring rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” with members of the New York City Fire Department and New York City Police Department providing vocal backup.

Performer Queen Latifah belted out the national anthem at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night, joined by the choir made up of first responders, “Today” reported.

Billboard called the Grammy-winning artist’s rendition “a moving jazz and musical theater-informed performance.”

Some viewers didn’t know that Queen Latifah sang in addition to being a ground-breaking rapper.

They apparently were not aware of Queen Latifah’s 2004 album called “The Dana Owens Album,” on which she sings such classics as “California Dreamin’” and “I Put a Spell on You.” The album was titled after her original name.

The album reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and had a Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Her follow-up jazz album, “Trav’lin’ Light” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Billboard reported.

She also sang in several films such as “Joyful Noise” with Dolly Parton, “Bessie,” in which she portrayed blues singer Bessie Smith and for which won an Emmy in 2016, “Hairspray,” and the Oscar-winning musical “Chicago,” for which Queen Latifah was nominated Best Supporting Actress, losing the award to co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

She also appeared as Ursula in the television production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Live!


