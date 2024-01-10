Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in biopic

“Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez is set to play musician Linda Ronstadt in a biopic.

The biopic is in pre-production which includes Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach as the producers, according to Variety. Keach produced her documentary in 2019 called “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”

So far, the only casting announced has been Gomez, Variety reported.

Fans were reportedly speculating after Gomez posted a photo on her Instagram story of Ronstadt’s memoir from 2013 called “Simple Dreams,” Rolling Stone reported.

Gomez and Ronstadt are both of Mexican descent, according to Rolling Stone.

Ronstadt is a county, rock ‘n’ roll and Latin music legend, according to Variety. She has won 11 Grammys in her career. She has also been honored by the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Rolling Stone reported that she retired from singing in 2012 after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Variety reported that she was retired because she could no longer sing due to progressive supranuclear palsy. Progressive supranuclear palsy was reportedly mistaken originally for Parkinson’s Disease.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is uncommon and its a brain disorder that leads to serious issues with walking, balance, eye movement and swallowing, according to Mayo Clinic.

“The disorder results from deterioration of cells in areas of your brain that control body movement, coordination, thinking and other important functions,” according to Mayo Clinic. Other symptoms can include stiffness especially in the neck, falling, slow speech, sensitivity to bright light, trouble sleeping, local of interest in pleasurable activities, impulsive behavior, depression and difficulty with making decisions.

Her final performance was in 2009 at the San Antonio Municipal Auditorium. Years later in 2021, Ronstadt sold her catalog to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, according to Rolling Stone.

Gomez is also a two-time Grammy nominee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She is the executive producer and stars in “Only Murders In The Building,” according to Deadline.

