Baltimore police say 4 shot on Morgan State University campus

Shooting: Police in Baltimore responded to a report of an active shooter near Morgan State University on Tuesday night. (Zeferli/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore said at least four people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

Police and medical personnel responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore sometime after 9 p.m. EDT, WBFF-TV reported. The address is of a student dormitory at the university and was adjacent to the Northeastern District police station, according to the Baltimore Banner.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told the television station that at least four people were shot, and the shooter is still on campus.

Police spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed that same figure to the Banner. Their conditions were not immediately known, according to the newspaper.

There was no indication of the extent of the victims’ wounds, or whether there were any fatalities.

Officials at Morgan State have asked students to shelter in place, according to WMAR-TV.

School officials said people should avoid the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center, WBAL-TV reported.

This is a developing story.

