Simone Biles wins record-extending 9th title at US gymnastics championships

Simone Biles

Simone Biles: The star gymnast captured her record-extending ninth national title. (Elsa/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT WORTH, Texas — Simone Biles won her ninth all-around national title at the U.S. gymnastics championships on Sunday, completing a dominant weekend at the event in Fort Worth, Texas.

Biles, 27, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, earned her largest margin of victory at the event since 2018, NBC Sports reported. She scored 119.750 points to top Skye Blakely (113.850) and Kayla DiCello (110.800), according to the sports outlet.

Biles won gold medals in all four apparatuses as she continued her quest to appear in her third Olympic Games, The Washington Post reported.

The Olympic trials will be held later this month in Minneapolis, according to The Associated Press.

Biles won the vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and balance beam events to win by a comfortable margin, CNN reported.

Simone Biles most decorated gymnast in history after winning 6th all-around worlds title

In 2023, Biles won her eighth U.S. gymnastics title, breaking a tie with Alfred Jochim that was set in 1933.

She became the world’s most decorated gymnast in October when she won the women’s individual all-around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. That gave Biles her 21st world championship gold medal, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo.

Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee rebounded from a fall during the vault competition to finish fourth overall, NBC Sports reported.

Photos: Simone Biles through the years

