Sniffing out trouble: Police, firefighters rescue dog stuck in dryer vent

Stuck: Spike found himself in tight quarters when he got his head stuck in a dryer vent. (Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, S.C. — Spike got into one thing too many. It caused the mischievous hound to get his head stuck in a dryer vent at his South Carolina home.

According to a Facebook post by the Sumter Police Department, Spike was “sniffing out mischief when he got stuck in the dryer vent” of a home on Thursday.

Police and members of the Sumter Fire Department responded and had to break apart the exterior wall of the home to free the dog, WLTX-TV reported.

The dog was obviously unhappy with being caught in the wall but was none the worse for wear.

The dog’s owner thanked rescuers on a “job well done” on Facebook.

“I am thankful for the time and the care from both police and fire department for rescuing Spike,” the owner wrote, adding that it took slightly more than an hour to free him.

“Happy hound was freed from his unfortunate circumstance and is doing fine,” the Sumter Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day.”