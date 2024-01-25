Sofia Richie announces she expecting first child with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS)

Model Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Graige are expecting their first baby.

Richie, 25, confirmed the news in an interview with Vogue, according to People Magazine.

“I found out very, very early,” Richie Grainge told Vogue, according to the Today Show. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Richie revealed that she is expecting a baby girl, according to People Magazine. She also said that the due date is “a bit up in the air.”

“And then there were three,” Richie posted on her Instagram along with a photo of her and her husband.

Grainge and Richie got engaged in 2022, according to E! News. The couple married about a year later on April 22, 2023, at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

Richie is the daughter of Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie, according to Billboard. Grainge is the son of Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge. Grainge is the found and CEO of an independent record label called 10K Projects.

