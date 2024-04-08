Solar eclipse 2024: Social media has fun with sky show

Eclipse fun FORT WORTH, TEXAS - APRIL 8: The solar eclipse is seen on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

While many people are taking the solar eclipse seriously, others are being a bit more tongue-in-cheek with their social media posts.

Orlando International Airport, which frequently shows its snarky side, is highlighting a Walt Disney World fan-favorite, one may call him a “star” who has an appropriate name — Sonny Eclipse — hovering near the airport’s control tower.

In case you're wondering what today's Sonny Eclipse will look like in Orlando - looks like we're in for some Cosmic Ray's. ☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/zVFWHRcvyk — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 8, 2024

The West Seneca Police, New York, “simulated” the eclipse with a couple of doughnuts.

We've created a visual simulation of the eclipse for those who don't have access to the sky today pic.twitter.com/zvjgbkr7Ml — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) April 8, 2024

Oreo did something similar:

While Oreo fans shared an image of the phases of the eclipse as told with Oreos.

Did a little project before the eclipse begins, ladies and gentlemen the phases of the solar eclipse through @Oreo, used a cup stain on the table as the corona 😂 #PAwx pic.twitter.com/wsiXAS810z — JN Photography (@jnphotographies) April 8, 2024

Rockers Iron Maiden are putting their own mark on the eclipse.

As people gather to watch the eclipse, TCG “Magic: The Gathering” shared a quick tip:

Reminder: Do not look directly at the eclipse. Your ability to read Magic cards may be inhibited. pic.twitter.com/XUXRM2JbvP — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) April 8, 2024

Merriam-Webster had to share the definition of eclipse:

‘Eclipse’ is borrowed from Greek ‘ékleipsis’ which means “abandonment, failure, cessation, obscuring of a celestial body by another.”



So please protect your eyes when working through your abandonment issues today. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 8, 2024

While Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources was a bit too realistic about missing out on sunshine.

So the sun is disappearing. Some people call that an eclipse. In Washington, we call that November to April. — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) April 8, 2024

If anyone is using Duolingo to learn a language, the company is sending out more “minions.”

Finally don’t forget today’s Google Doodle, which brings an eclipse right to your computer. Go to google.com and type solar eclipse in the search.

Google "solar eclipse" today for a fun easter egg pic.twitter.com/X5P5LevoiV — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 8, 2024





Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 57 2024 solar eclipse WAPAKONETA, OHIO - APRIL 8: A person prepares his camera to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 at the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Wapakoneta is the hometown of Apollo 13 astronaut and the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

