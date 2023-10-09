Southern Cal fans throw hands in the air like they just don’t care at Will Ferrell DJs tailgate bash

Will Ferrell and Son Mangus, a sophomore at USC. Will Ferrill gets into the swing of the Southern Cal game by manning the DJ booth at a frat house before the Trojans' game with Arizona last Saturday. Joining him was his son Magnus, 19, a sophomore at the school. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Once a frat boy, always a frat boy.

Will Ferrell stepped up to the turntable last weekend to DJ at the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party before the Trojans’ game with Arizona, something that sounds like his character Frank the Tank in the college comedy “Old School,” in which he played a middle-aged fraternity member, People Magazine and the L.A. Times reported,

>> Read more trending news

A TikTok video showed the proud USC alum with headphones jammed over his head and backward-spun USC leading the crowd in clapping Kanye and Jay Z’s “Paris” and sports anthem “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. People reported.

It was Family Weekend at the L.A. campus where Ferrill’s 19-year-old son, Magnus is a sophomore. Ferrill graduated in 1990 with a degree in Sports Information and has remained an active alum ever since.

The 6-0 Trojans are tied for first in the Pac-12 with Washington and Oregon, and ranked 10th in the nation in the Associated Press poll. Led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Caleb Williams, the Trojans squeaked by Arizona 43-41 in a three-overtime thriller, People said.




Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!