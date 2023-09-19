Starbucks faces lawsuit claiming its fruit drinks are missing the fruit

Starbucks to face lawsuit Starbucks is facing a lawsuit claiming that its fruit drinks do not include the fruit you are led to believe is in the drink. (Nadya So/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Starbucks is facing a lawsuit claiming that its fruit drinks do not include the fruit you are led to believe is in the drink, according to The Washington Post.

A suit brought against the company claims that its Refresher fruit beverages -- Mango Dragonfruit, Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade, Pineapple Passionfruit, Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Strawberry Açai and Strawberry Açai Lemonade -- contain none of the advertised fruits.

Instead, the suit contends said the main ingredients are water, grape juice concentrate and sugar. The plaintiffs in the case claim that Starbucks’ misleading names caused them to be overcharged for the drink and that that is a violation of consumer protection laws, Reuters reported.

A New York judge on Monday ruled that the case could go forward. In allowing the case to go forward, U.S. District Judge John Cronan said “a significant portion of reasonable consumers” would expect their drinks to contain fruit mentioned in their names.

According to Starbucks, the drinks’ names reflect their flavor, not their ingredients.

It also said no reasonable consumers would have been confused, and its baristas could have “sufficiently dispelled” any confusion if consumers had questions.



