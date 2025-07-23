Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham to reissue ‘Buckingham Nicks’ album

FILE PHOTO: Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac perform on NBC's "Today" at the NBC's TODAY Show on October 9, 2014 in New York, New York. Their album, "Buckingham Nicks" will be reissued later this year. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Days of speculation are over. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s back and forth on social media and billboards was what most people were thinking.

The former couple and bandmates are reissuing their 1973 album “Buckingham Nicks.”

Recently, the pair had posted to social media lyrics from “Frozen Love.”

First, it was Nicks who wrote, “And if you go forward...”

With Buckingham responding, “I’ll meet you there.”

A billboard was put up on Sunset Boulevard this week, showing the original album cover, their names and the date Sept. 19, Billboard reported. The billboard was installed near Sound City Studios, where the album had been recorded more than 50 years ago.

The album was released in 1973, about a year before they joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is the only album they produced as a duo and, according to THR, it has been unavailable for decades, except for bootlegs, Billboard reported.

“Crying in the Night” was released on digital platforms on July 23 in advance of the album’s full digital release on Sept. 19.

In addition to streaming, Rhino will also release the album on CD for the first time and several vinyl versions, depending on the retailer, Variety reported.

