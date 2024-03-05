Super Tuesday 2024: Voters in 16 states head to polls

About a third of the country is heading to the polls as part of Super Tuesday.

We are still months away from the party conventions and the general election, but on Tuesday, voters in 16 states will be deciding which candidate will get the hundreds of delegates up for grabs.

Currently, former president Donald Trump has 273 delegates, while Nikki Haley has 43 after her only win in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, The Associated Press reported. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has nine delegates pledged to him, despite his dropping out of the race on Jan. 21 while Vivek Ramaswamy has three. The entrepreneur dropped out on Jan. 15.

A total of 1,215 delegates are needed to secure the nomination and while Trump is most likely to be the nominee, that cannot be declared until March 12 at the earliest, the AP reported.

Republicans will elect 884 delegates, or 36% of their slate on Super Tuesday, according to Ballotpedia. Democrats will select 1,420 delegates, also 36% of delegates.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden has secured all but two delegates, currently having 206 pledged to him. A candidate needs 1,968 delegates to get the nomination, the AP reported. Biden may have the nomination tied up as early as March 19.

Which states are taking part?

Alabama

Alaska (Republican primary)

American Samoa (Democratic caucus)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Iowa (Democratic primary)

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

