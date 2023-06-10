Takeoff’s mother suing venue where Migos rapper was shot, killed

Lawsuit: Migos rapper Takeoff’s mother has filed a lawsuit against the venue where her son was shot and killed last November. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

HOUSTON — Migos rapper Takeoff’s mother has filed a lawsuit against the venue where her son was shot and killed last November.

Takeoff, also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, went to a private party at a bowling alley on Nov. 1 in Houston when a shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to WSB-TV.

In the lawsuit which was filed Thursday, Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport, is seeking about $1,000,000 in damages from the venue for wrongful death, pain and suffering, funeral expenses, and mental anguish for Takeoff’s family, according to court records obtained by the news outlet.

The lawsuit claims that 810 Billards & Bowling’s owners were aware that the party would draw large crowds and have a celebrity presence at them based on social media and believe that the venue should have prepared for additional security, WSB-TV reported.

“Despite these facts, Defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff],” the lawsuit alleges, according to Rolling Stone.

“In fact, social media posting in advance of the party made it clear that not only basic security measures needed to be followed, but advance planning and consideration should have been taken into account, which Defendants were negligent in failing to do,” according to Rolling Stone.

Houston Police Department said that the gunfire was over a game of dice disagreement and Takeoff was not involved, according to WSB-TV. Takeoff was believed to have been “an innocent bystander. He was shot in the head and back according to an autopsy. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and indicted on a murder charge in connection with Takeoff’s death. Variety reported that Clark was arrested last December.