Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs game for Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift has made it to another Kansas City Chiefs football game Thursday.

Swift, 33, was spotted at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Missouri to cheer on Travis Kelce Thursday night just a day after celebrating the premiere of her new concert film, “Eras Tour” in Los Angeles, according to People Magazine.

It was the second straight home game for the Chiefs that Swift was seen at during rumors of her and Kelce dating, KMBC reported.

The NFL confirmed her attendance on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday night.

Swift arrived at Thursday’s game at around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to Variety. That was 45 minutes before kickoff.

Swift was seen in the luxury sweet alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, Variety reported.

It is not Swift’s first game. She appeared at the Chiefs and Bears game on Sept. 24 and again on Oct. 1 at the Chiefs and Jets game in New Jersey, People Magazine reported. In the New Jersey game, Swift showed up with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and many others.

She was however absent from the game last Sunday at Minnesota, The Associated Press reported. That was when Kelce reportedly hurt his ankle during the win over the Vikings. His injury did appear to be serious at first but he finished the game.

The NFL reportedly capitalized on Swift’s popularity immediately after by posting about her on their social media accounts and showing her on camera frequently, according to Variety.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” film hits theaters on Friday. Her premiere featured celebrity attendees including Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Beyonce and more, according to Variety. The film will premiere on Thursday, a day earlier than originally planned, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

