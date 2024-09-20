Teens accused of stealing subway train, crashing it

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

QUEENS, N.Y. — Two teens in Queens, New York, are facing charges after police said they broke into a subway train and took it for a spin.

The NYPD arrested a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday, charging her with two counts of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. A 17-year-old boy also was arrested and faces the same charges, WABC reported.

The MTA said the train the pair had broken into on Sept. 12 was unoccupied and out of service, adding that they only moved about 50 feet before they hit another out-of-service train.

The pair ran from the scene, the BBC reported.

The crash resulted in minimal damage.

Demetrius Crichlow, the interim president of the New York City Transit Authority, said he did not know how the two got into the train or how they knew how to control it.

Officials did say the train would have been unable to leave the yard and get on an active track.


