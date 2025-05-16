Tiffany Trump announces birth of son, the president’s 11th grandchild

The president's daughter announced the birth of a son on May 15. The infant is the 11th grandchild of Donald Trump.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples, announced the birth of her son on Thursday in a social media post.

The boy was born to Tiffany Trump, 31, and her husband, Michael Boulos. The infant is the 11th grandchild of the president and the first for Maples.

Tiffany Trump is the only child shared between the president and Maples. She is the president’s youngest daughter.

“Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos,” Tiffany posted on X and Instagram. “We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025.”

Maples quickly embraced becoming a grandmother, calling herself “Gran Mar Mar.”

“No greater joy in the world,” Maples wrote in a comment on her daughter’s Instagram post. “Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!”

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos, 27, in 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple met in 2018, when he was studying project management at City University of London and Tiffany Trump was a law student at Georgetown. They met in Mykonos at Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, according to People magazine.

Tiffany Trump and Boulos currently live in South Florida.

The president and Maples were married on Dec. 20, 1993. They were separated in 1997 and divorced on June 8, 1999.

