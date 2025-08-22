Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle sues deputies, accuses them of using excessive force

FILE PHOTO: Kyle Chrisley is suing a Tennessee sheriff's office, claiming they used excessive force during an arrest.

The oldest son of reality television personality Todd Chrisley is suing a Tennessee sheriff’s office for more than a million dollars, accusing deputies of excessive force.

Kyle Chrisley and his wife, Ashleigh, are asking for $1.7 million in damages in the lawsuit filed against the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, WSB reported.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Chrisley, accusing him of aggravated assault in September 2024.

He and what the family called a “disgruntled mechanic” came to their home and threatened them over money the mechanic said he was owed.

He and Kyle Chrisley got into a fight and neighbors called 911.

The mechanic claimed Kyle Chrisley had a knife and tried to stab him. Kyle Chrisley’s attorney said his client shoved the mechanic in self-defense but didn’t have a weapon, WSB reported.

He said the mechanic rammed his wife’s SUV and nearly ran him over, People magazine reported.

The lawsuit said Kyle Chrisley did not “brandish or use a knife” during the argument.

Kyle Chrisley said that deputies threw him to the ground, one pinned him with his knee and that was excessive force. Deputies said he resisted arrest, which his attorney denies.

During the incident, his wife tried to film the arrest, but was allegedly told not to and that if she continued, she would also get arrested. Their lawsuit also claims her First Amendment rights were violated, WSB reported.

The younger Chrisley claims his family’s celebrity status was the motivation for the arrest.

“Our hopes for this lawsuit are accountability and change because no family should have to endure what the Chrisley family endured in this terrifying scenario,” Kyle Chrisley’s lawyer, Wesley Clark, told People magazine in a statement.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office did not comment on the lawsuit, WSB reported.

The criminal case against Kyle Chrisley is still pending, People magazine reported.

The Chrisley family has been in the headlines after the conviction of the patriarch and his wife, Julie Chrisley, who were sentenced to prison but eventually pardoned by President Donald Trump.

