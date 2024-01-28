Tom Johnson, Emmy Award writer for ‘The Daily Show,’ dead at 55

Tom Johnson: The two-time Emmy Award-winning writer for "The Daily Show" died on Jan. 14. He was 55. (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tom Johnson, who won a pair of Emmy Awards as a writer on “The Daily Show,” died Jan. 14. He was 55.

Johnson died at his Los Angeles home, according to Variety. He died “peacefully and unexpectedly” from a cardiac issue, his wife, Rozie Bacchi, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Tom passed away peacefully last Sunday afternoon. It was unexpected,” Bacchi said in a statement. “He never got to eat the Texas toast he was making, or the 4 pounds of crab legs he found on sale and crammed in the freezer two nights prior. Tom had such a big heart and cared deeply about taking care of others. His work ethic was impeccable. He was fair, kind, talented, inclusive, and funny as hell.”

Johnson was hired on the original staff of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” which was hosted by Craig Kilborn, in 1996, Variety reported. He remained on the staff when Jon Stewart took over as host in 1999.

Johnson was nominated for three Emmy Awards. He won in the category of Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Program in 2001 and 2003. He was nominated in the same category in 2002.

Johnson also two Peabody Awards for his work on “The Daily Show” and appeared on camera as anonymous hacker Lord Viper Scorpion in several episodes, according to Variety.

Born on July 25, 1968, in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnson began his comedy career after college and founded the Network Comedy Troupe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Kilborn and Stewart, Johnson collaborated with entertainers including Joan Rivers, Greg Giraldo, Marc Maron, Arsenio Hall, George Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Nikki Glaser and Anthony Jeselnik, Deadline reported.

Johnson co-created “The Jeselnik Offensive” with Jeselnik in 2013 and was the show’s head writer and executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

