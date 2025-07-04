Top dog again: Joey Chestnut wins Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

Joey Chestnut holds the mustard belt, signifying his 17th victory in the annual hot dog contest at Nathan's on Coney Island.

NEW YORK — Once again, Joey Chestnut is the top dog at Coney Island.

Chestnut, returning after a year’s absence, won his 17th title at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest is dominating fashion.

Chestnut, 41, of Westfield, Indiana wolfed down 70 1/2 hot dogs and buns to easily top the field.

He holds the world record at Nathan’s, eating 78 hot dogs set in 2021.

JOEY CHESTNUT'S DOMINANCE CONTINUES 🐐



Chestnut downs 70.5 hot dogs to win his 17th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title 🏆 🌭 pic.twitter.com/B3TMBrayZ7 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2025

The world’s best competitive eaters descended upon the boardwalk at Coney Island in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. They were trying to eat as many hot dogs as possible within the event’s 10-minute time frame.

Chestnut did not compete in last year’s event due to a contract dispute involving a deal he had struck with Impossible Foods, a competing brand. Chestnut had insisted on an exemption to use Impossible Foods’ plant-based hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.

Patrick Bertoletti, of Chicago, won the men’s title in Chestnut’s absence in 2024. Bertoletti finished second this year with 46. James Webb of Australia took third with 45.5 hot dogs eaten.

Miki Sudo, 39, of Tampa, Florida, won her fourth straight crown and 11th overall by devouring 33 hot dogs. Last year, she set a women’s record by downing 51 hot dogs. She did not win the 2021 event due to her pregnancy at the time. She has won 10 consecutive times when she competed in the contest.

This year, Sudo defeated 2021 champion Michelle Lesco, who polished off 22.

MIKI SUDO REMAINS UNDEFEATED 🌭



Sudo downs 33 hot dogs to capture her 11th title at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RfnXIrd2gJ — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2025

The annual contest, which began in 1972, is help in front of the original Nathan’s Famous’ restaurant at Coney Island.

Here is every winner since 2000, per USA Today.

2000: Kazutoyo Arai (25 1/8 hot dogs)

2001: Takeru Kobayashi (50 hot dogs)

2002: Takeru Kobayashi (50 1/2 hot dogs)

2003: Takeru Kobayashi (44 1/2 hot dogs)

2004: Takeru Kobayashi (53 1/2 hot dogs)

2005: Takeru Kobayashi (49 hot dogs)

2006: Takeru Kobayashi (53 3/4 hot dogs)

2007: Joey Chestnut (66 hot dogs)

2008: Joey Chestnut (59 + 5 eat-off hot dogs)

2009: Joey Chestnut (68 hot dogs)

2010: Joey Chestnut (54 hot dogs)

Beginning in 2011, separate categories were established for men and women.

2011: Joey Chestnut (62 hot dogs)

2011: Sonya Thomas (40 hot dogs)

2012: Joey Chestnut (68 hot dogs)

2012: Sonya Thomas (45 hot dogs)

2013: Joey Chestnut (69 hot dogs)

2013: Sonya Thomas (36 3/4 hot dogs)

2014: Joey Chestnut (61 hot dogs)

2014: Miki Sudo (34 hot dogs)

2015: Matt Stonie (62 hot dogs)

2015: Miki Sudo (38 hot dogs)

2016: Joey Chestnut (70 hot dogs)

2016: Miki Sudo (38 1/2 hot dogs)

2017: Joey Chestnut (72 hot dogs)

2017: Miki Sudo (41 hot dogs)

2018: Joey Chestnut (74 hot dogs)

2018: Miki Sudo (37 hot dogs)

2019: Joey Chestnut (71 hot dogs)

2019: Miki Sudo (31 hot dogs)

2020: Joey Chestnut (75 hot dogs)

2020: Miki Sudo (48 1/2 hot dogs)

2021: Joey Chestnut (76 hot dogs)*

*World record

2021: Michelle Lesco (30.75 hot dogs)

2022: Joey Chestnut (63 hot dogs)

2022: Miki Sudo (40 hot dogs)

2023: Joey Chestnut (62 hot dogs)

2023: Miki Sudo (39.5 hot dogs)

2024: Patrick Bertoletti (58 hot dogs)

2024: Miki Sudo (51 hot dogs)*

*World record

2025: Joey Chestnut (70 1/2 hot dogs)

2025: Miki Sudo (33 hot dogs).

© 2025 Cox Media Group