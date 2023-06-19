Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck

RMS Titanic Authorities launched a search for a submersible that went missing near the site of the wreck of the Titanic on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, File)

Authorities launched a search Monday after a submersible used to take people to visit the wreckage of the Titanic vanished in the Atlantic Ocean, according to multiple reports.

Officials confirmed the submersible’s disappearance to BBC News. A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told The Guardian on Monday that “a small submarine with five persons onboard had gone missing in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck.” Lt. Jordan Hart told CBS News that officials were “undergoing a search and rescue operation.”

OceanGate Expeditions, a private, U.S.-based company that uses manned submersibles for deep sea explorations, launched an expedition to the Titanic on June 16, according to its website. As of Monday, the company said the tour was “currently underway.”

OceanGate officials told CBC News that they were “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely” on Monday.

“Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families,” the company said.

OceanGate’s submersible can seat five people, typically including a pilot, three paying guests and an expert, BBC News reported. The vessel was reported missing after it was overdue by a few hours on Sunday, according to CBC News. Officials with the Canadian Coast Guard told the news network that Monday’s search fell under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The RMS Titanic, a British passenger liner, was the largest ship of its time and touted as “unsinkable.” During its maiden voyage in 1912, it hit an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean, killing more than 1,500 people.

The wreckage of the ship was discovered in 1985. It sits about 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of about 12,800 feet.