Trooping of the Colour: King Charles III’s first “official” birthday celebration

Trooping of the Colour: King Charles III’s first “official” birthday celebration LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on horseback during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images) (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON — King Charles III takes part in his first Trooping the Colour, marking his first official birthday as monarch Saturday morning.

King Charles III joined 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses, and hundreds of musicians from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade in St. James’s Park, CNN reported.

King Charles III wrote a Welsh Guard uniform with a leek emblem on his collar along with a green and white plum on his bearskin, according to CNN.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, a monarch rode horseback at an event, according to the BBC. The late Queen Elizabeth last rode her horse, Burmese, back in 1986.

King Charles III was followed by Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, according to CNN. Behind them was a carriage with Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“The coronation was very serious … there was a lot of medieval pageantry. This is much more military focused. This is so much more about connecting King Charles with his own history in the Marines, the RAF - he has a strong connection to the military,” Bidisha Mamata, broadcaster and royal watcher, told CNN.

Thousands of people watched the event at the Horse Guard’s Parade, according to the BBC.

The Royal Family said in a statement. that the Troop of the Colour dates back to the early eighteenth century or even earlier. It is when the colours (flags) of the battalion are carried (also known as ‘trooped’) down the ranks.

“Since 1748, this parade has also marked the Sovereign’s official birthday. Last year, during the Trooping of the Colour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, The King took the salute at Horse Guards on behalf of Her Majesty,” the Royal Family said in a statement.

This year’s ceremony is especially important because this year markers King Charles III’s first Trooping of the Colour of his reign, the Royal Family said in a statement. He has been attending his Trooping of the Colour since 1951 when he was just three years old.

King Charles III’s birthday celebration with Trooping of the Colour LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Members of the public fill the Mall to watch the RAF flypast during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images) (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

