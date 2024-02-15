Trump trial date set for March in New York hush money case

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A judge on Thursday set jury selection to begin March 25 in former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges that he falsified business records during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan finalized the trial date at a hearing Thursday after rejecting a motion from Trump’s attorneys seeking to dismiss the case, The New York Times reported.

A grand jury in New York indicted Trump last year on 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records. The charges were related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a Trump Tower doorman as part of a scheme aimed at getting him into the White House, authorities said.

