‘Trunk-tastic news!’: 4 elephants are expecting babies at a zoo in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. — A zoo in Wichita, Kansas announced its elephant family will be growing over the next year or so.

>> Read more trending news

“We’re announcing some trunk-tastic news!” Sedgwick County Zoo said that they are expecting four new additions to their elephant family.

Simunye is seven months pregnant. The zoo said the baby elephant is the size of a papaya. Talia is six months pregnant with a baby the size of a coconut. Xolani is five months pregnant with a baby the size of a grapefruit. And Arusi is four months pregnant with a baby the size of an avocado.

Elephants are pregnant between about 18 to 22 months, according to KWCH. It may be up to a year until the first elephant baby is born.

The zoo staff has promised to provide updated on the pregnancies, according to the news station.

“Remember that similar to pregnancies in humans, there are inherent risks during the early stages. We maintain a cautious optimism and eagerly anticipate sharing updates along this journey,” the zoo said.