Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister, dies at 64

Tyka Nelson accepts Top Soundtrack for 'Purple Rain' on behalf of her brother, the late musician Prince, onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Singer and the sister of Prince has died.

Tyka Nelson was 64 years old.

Variety reported that no cause of death was given.

Nelson was a singer in her own right, releasing four albums from 1988 to 2011. She was scheduled to appear at a retirement/farewell concert in June but fell ill. The concert was staged without her.

She told The Minnesota Star Tribune before the show, “I‘m getting older. I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing.

Nelson last performed in public in 2018 in Australia, the newspaper reported. Variety said she appeared frequently at events that honored her brother.

She was Prince’s only full sister, born in 1960 to parents John and Mattie. Like her brother, she lived in Minnesota, People magazine reported.

Nelson and their half-siblings were the legal heirs to Prince’s estate when he died in 2016. The $150 million estate was finally settled about two years ago with the holdings split among two groups - one representing some of the siblings and Primary Wave which bought Nelson’s interests, Deadline reported.

Nelson is survived by her two sons, two sisters and a brother, Variety reported.

