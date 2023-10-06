UAW strike: GM gives auto workers union a win

Shawn Fain United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks with the news media as UAW members strike the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly Plant on Sept. 29, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

General Motors has handed the United Auto Workers union a “transformative win” in the ongoing strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers, UAW President Shawn Fain said Friday.

“We were about to shut down GM’s largest moneymaker in Arlington, Texas. The company knew those members were ready to walk immediately,” Fain said Friday while sharing an update on negotiation efforts.

“GM has now agreed in writing to place their electric battery manufacturing under our national master agreement. We’ve been told for months that this is impossible. We’ve been told the EV future must be a race to the bottom. And now we’ve called their bluff.”

"UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday said General Motors agreed to include its battery plant workers under the union's national agreement as part of its contract proposal to the union, avoiding a strike expansion for this week."#StandUpUAW https://t.co/FrMIN2cfV1 — UAW (@UAW) October 6, 2023

Fain said that in light of the concession, strikes would not expand to more plants on Friday.

“I wish I were here to announce a tentative agreement at one or more of these companies, but I do want to be really clear: We are making significant progress,” he said.

UAW workers walked off the job at three GM, Stellantis and Ford plants on Sept. 15, kicking off the strike. On Sept. 22, employees at 38 GM and Stellantis plants joined striking workers. Last week, workers at a GM plant in Michigan and a Ford plant in Chicago also walked off the job.

Fain said Friday that union organizers have been mindful of how they are structuring the strike and focusing on “pain points” to get GM, Stellantis and Ford to meet their demands.

“Our goal is not just to get mad and shut it all down,” he said. “Our goal is to outsmart and out-organize corporate America.”

Union officials are pushing to get employees more pay and better benefits. Automakers have argued that they can’t afford to meet UAW’s demands.