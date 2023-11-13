Uber makes changes to protect and help drivers, couriers

Uber is making changes to help protect its drivers and make the system safer and more fair for them.

>> Read more trending news

The company is making improvements to its Uber Driver app including:

Adding Record My Ride to more cities.

Verifying riders.

Adding a tool that shows free parking for couriers.

Giving clearer directions for food drop-off locations.

Redesigning the trip request interface and maps

Giving more real-time navigation feedback including providing alternative routes.

The company is also being more transparent when a driver’s or courier’s account has been deactivated. Instead of discovering that their account has been shut down, as was done in the past according to Tech Crunch, Uber will tell drivers and couriers why and allow them to ask for a review of the decision. They can also share additional information such as audio or video recordings, the company said.

Because Uber drivers are not considered company employees, if they are deactivated they don’t automatically qualify for unemployment, Tech Crunch reported.

The company said the new features will protect their drivers from false allegations and unfair ratings. Finally, if a driver is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, they can take a drug test to disprove the allegations with Uber paying for the cost of the testing, no matter the outcome.