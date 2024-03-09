United Airlines jet makes emergency landing in LA after issue with hydraulic system

Plane diverted: File photo of United Airlines jet taking off from San Francisco International Airport. A jet on Friday heading to Mexico City from San Francisco was diverted to Los Angeles due to a hydraulics issue. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A United Airlines jet traveling from San Francisco to Mexico City was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the aircraft experienced a hydraulics issue, officials said. It was the latest incident involving the air carrier this week.

On Friday at 1:02 p.m., the plane left San Francisco and entered Mexican air space when it was diverted to Los Angeles, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The plane landed at LAX at 4:51 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

“On Friday evening, United Flight 821 from San Francisco International Airport to Mexico City International Airport was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport due to an issue with the aircraft’s hydraulic system,” United Airlines officials said in a statement. “The flight landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally at the gate. Customers will travel to MEX on a new aircraft scheduled to depart soon.”

There were 105 passengers and five crew members on the flight, KNTV reported.

Earlier Friday, a United jet rolled off a runway and got stuck in grass at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, the Chronicle reported. On Thursday, a United flight bound for Japan landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport after losing a tire during takeoff from San Francisco.

On Monday, a United Airlines flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida, made an emergency landing after an engine caught fire in midair, USA Today reported. Also on Monday, a United flight from Honolulu to San Francisco landed safely after an engine failed during the flight, the Chronicle reported.

In the latest incident, United officials said the 320 Airbus has three hydraulic systems for “redundancy purposes,” and preliminary information indicated there was an issue with only one system, according to KNTV reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, according to CNN.

