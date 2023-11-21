US Navy plane tumbles into bay after overshooting runway in Hawaii; all aboard safe

Aircraft in bay: File photo. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. (U.S. Navy)

HONOLULU — A military aircraft overshot a runway in Hawaii on Monday and tumbled into the waters of Kaneohe Bay, officials said.

No injuries; all 9 on board reached shore safely

Update 8:53 p.m. EST Nov. 20: The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department responded to the scene but was told that all nine people on board the aircraft made it safely to shore, The Associated Press reported. There were no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher told the AP that the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

Original report: Marine Corps Base Hawaii confirmed to KHON-TV that the U.S. Navy’s Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft landed in the bay at about 2 p.m. local time.

A spokesperson said the plane overshot the landing runway and rolled into the bay, according to KITV. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez told The Associated Press that the incident occurred at a Marine base.

#BREAKING: Authorities are responding to an apparent incident involving an aircraft that ended up in Kaneohe Bay.

According to the Navy’s website, the P-8A is a reconnaissance aircraft, which operates with a smaller crew.

It was unclear how many people were on board the plane. Hawaii News Now, quoting unnamed sources, said there were nine people on the aircraft and that all of them were able to make it to shore.

It was unclear how many people were injured.

The base is about 10 miles from Honolulu, according to the Star-Advertiser.