USPS, UPS, FedEx set holiday shipping deadlines

FILE PHOTO: When should you get packages in the mail for the holidays?

The holiday season is in full swing and the post office, UPS and FedEx have set the deadlines to make sure your cards and packages to their destinations in time for the celebrations.

USPS

The USPS said that Dec. 17 is the key date for Ground Advantage and First-Class mail going to the contiguous U.S.

If you’re sending mail to Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. territories, then Dec. 16 is the day for Ground Advantage, while the 17th is still the day for First-Class mail.

Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express have a bit bigger sending window. Dec. 18 and 20, respectively.

If you’re sending internationally, the dates are much earlier, as early as Dec. 2.

Military mail deadline is Nov. 4 for Ground Advantage and Dec. 9 for First-Class Mail service.

While these are the deadlines, the USPS reminds, "The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!"

For more from USPS, click here.

UPS

UPS also has set its deadlines to ensure that your packages get to their recipients in time.

For UPS Ground, the company said you should use the “Calculate Time and Cost” website to find out when you should send.

But it does have set dates for three-, two-, and next-day delivery.

U.S. Domestic:

3 Day Select - Dec. 19

2nd Day Select - Dec. 22

Next Day Air - Dec 23

U.S. to Canada

Standard - check time and cost

Worldwide Expedited - Dec. 22

Worldwide Express - Dec. 23

U.S. to Mexico

Standard - check time and cost

Worldwide Expedited - Dec. 19

Worldwide Express - Dec. 22

For more from UPS, click here.

FedEx

FedEx has also set its deadlines to ensure Christmas delivery.

For ground economy service, you will need to send your item by Dec. 15.

Here are the rest of the suggested send dates for package delivery:

Packages:

FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 17 for 5-day, 18 for 4-day, 19 for 3-day, 23 for 2-day, 24 for 1-day

FedEx Ground - Dec. 17 for 5-day, 18 for 4-day, 19 for 3-day, 23 for 2-day, 24 for 1-day

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day and 2Day AM - Dec. 22

FedEx First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, Extra Hours - Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay - Dec. 24

Air Freight:

3Day - Dec. 18

2Day - Dec. 19

1Day - Dec. 23

LTL Freight:

Freight Economy - Dec. 11

Freight Priority - Dec. 16 for 5-day, 17 for 4-day, 18 for 3-day, 19 for 2-day, 22 for 1-day

For more information from FedEx, including dates to send to Mexico, Canada and Puerto Rico, click here.

