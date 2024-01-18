Uvalde school shooting: Law enforcement response was a ‘failure,’ DOJ says

Robb Elementary School A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24, 2022 during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on June 1, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images, File)

UVALDE, Texas — The Justice Department issued a scathing report Thursday detailing failures in the police response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting on May 24, 2022. Surveillance footage showed officers in a school hallway minutes after the gunman arrived, although they did not confront the shooter for more than an hour.

In a critical incident report released Thursday, the Justice Department said that responding police “demonstrated no urgency” in responding to the then-active shooting, outlining “cascading failures” in the response from law enforcement, The Associated Press reported.

Victims, survivors of Robb Elementary shooting ‘deserved better,’ AG says

Update 12:30 p.m. EST Jan. 18: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he told survivors and the families of victims killed in the 2022 Uvalde shooting that “their loved ones deserved better.”

At a news conference, Garland said the victims should have never been targeted by a mass shooter or left alone with him for more than an hour.

“The families of the victims and survivors deserve more than incomplete, inaccurate and conflicting communications about the status of their loved ones,” he said.

“This community deserved more than misinformation from officials during and after the attack. Responding officers here in Uvalde who also lost loved ones and who still bear the emotional scars of that day deserve the kind of leadership and training that would have prepared them to do the work that was required.

“Our children deserve better than to grow up in a country where an 18-year-old has easy access to a weapon that belongs on the battlefield, not in a classroom. And communities across the country and the law enforcement officers who protect them deserve better than to be forced to respond to one horrific mass shooting after another. But that is the terrible reality that we face.”

Garland: ‘Most significant failure’ was transition away from active shooter response

Update 12:20 p.m. EST Jan. 18: At a news conference Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland described confusion among officers responding to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“The department’s review concluded that a series of major failures — failures in leadership, in tactics, in communications, in training and in preparedness — were made by law enforcement leaders and others responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary,” Garland said.

“As a result, 33 students and three of their teachers, many of whom had been shot, were trapped in a room with an active shooter for over an hour as law enforcement officials remained outside.”

Seventy-five minutes after officers first got to the scene, authorities entered the room where the shooting was ongoing and engaged the gunman. He was dead two minutes later, Garland said.

In total, the gunman shot 45 rounds on May 24, 2022.

“Within minutes of arriving inside the school, officials on scene transitioned from treating the scene as an active shooter situation to treating the shooter as a barricaded subject,” Garland said, calling it “the most significant failure.”

“That failure meant that law enforcement officials prioritized the protracted evacuation of students and teachers in other classrooms instead of immediately rescuing the victims trapped with the active shooter. It meant that officials spent time trying to negotiate with the subject instead of entering the room and confronting him. It meant that officials asked for and waited for additional responders and equipment instead of following generally accepted active shooter practice and moving toward the ... shooter with the resources that they had. It meant waiting for a set of keys to open the classroom door, which the report concludes was likely unlocked anyway. And it meant that the victims remained trapped with the shooter for more than an hour after the first officers arrived on scene.”

Original report: “The most significant failure was that responding officers should have immediately recognized the incident as an active shooter situation, using the resources and equipment that were sufficient to push forward immediately and continuously toward the threat until entry was made into the classroom,” the report read, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported that investigators criticized local police commanders and state law enforcement officials.

“Leadership in law enforcement is absolutely critical, especially in moments of dire challenge,” the DOJ report read. “It requires courageous action and steadiness in a chaotic environment. … This leadership was absent for too long in the Robb Elementary School law enforcement response.”

Many of the details shared in the nearly 600-page report had already been made public. However, the report represented the most comprehensive review of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The report was drawn from more than 14,000 pieces of data and documentation collected by DOJ investigators — including training logs, personal records, CCTV and investigative records — and more than 260 interviews, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

“In summary, the response to the May 24, 2022, mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School was a failure,” the report said, according to the newspaper. “The painful lessons detailed in this report are not meant to exacerbate an already tragic situation or further the pain and trauma to those directly impacted by the events on May 24 and the subsequent days, weeks and months.

“The goal is that this report provides answers to those directly impacted, while also conveying recommendations and lessons learned to the nation.”

Ahead of Thursday’s release, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other DOJ officials met with survivors and the families of those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Officials also visited murals painted to remember the victims of the shooting.

