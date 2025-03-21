‘Vice Squad,’ ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor Wings Hauser dies

CULVER CITY, CA - AUGUST 01: Actor Wings Hauser arrives at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. Hauser died on March 15 at the age of 77.

Character actor Wings Hauser has died at the age of 77.

You may not know his name but you would probably recognize him from roles in “The Young and the Restless,” “Kingpin,” “Rosanne” and “Beverly Hills 90210.”

Hauser’s wife confirmed his death, writing on his Facebook page, “Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film and music partner, Cali Lili Hauser, at their studio this weekend. Wings Hauser’s one of a kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, TV and music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect.”

He died on March 15 after struggling with COPD and needed to use an oxygen tank.

"Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film & music partner, Cali Lili Hauser at their studio this weekend."

Hauser was born Gerald Dwight Hauser, to a father who was a writer who was blacklisted during the Communist era.

Hauser got his nickname Wings not for flying but for his high school football position - wingback.

Hauser‘s first role was uncredited in “First to Fight” in 1967. He then got his big break as a character actor on 1970s shows such as “Cannon” and “Baretta.”

He portrayed the character Greg Foster on “The Young and the Restless” about a dozen times, taking over the role from James Houghton and Brian Kern.

Hauser didn’t just appear on the small screen. He also was in movies like “Vice Squad” and “The Insider.” He earned an Independent Spirit Award supporting actor nomination for his role in “Tough Guys Don’t Dance.”

Over his 58-year career, he had more than 100 credits.

His son Cole followed in his father’s footsteps and is an actor like his father, appearing in “Yellowstone.”

Hauser leaves behind his wife and son.

