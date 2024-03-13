Viral Trader Joe’s $2.99 mini tote bags are being resold for hundreds of dollars FILE PHOTO: The bags are being resold on sites such as eBay. (ablokhin/Getty Images)

Mini canvas tote bags at Trader Joe’s are in high demand and now resellers are offering them online.

The mini tote bags are sold at Trader Joe’s for $2.99 but have been selling on third-party sellers like eBay and Facebook Marketplace for a significantly higher price. According to The Associated Press. as of Wednesday, the prices were ranging from $20 for a bag to $999 for a set of four bags.

The bags have been all over social media showing customers visiting stores to try to get one of the bags, the AP reported.

“Our Mini Canvas Tote Bags certainly sold more quickly than we anticipated,” said Nakia Rohde, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s, according to the AP. “Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe’s.”

Some stores have placed limits on how many bags a customer can buy at a time, according to CNN.

An employee at a store in Iowa told CNN that the bags were only in store for about a week before they sold out. They also said the next batch of the bags are not expected until September.

Trader Joe’s on its website said the bags are heavy-duty. They come in four colors - navy, yellow, red and forest green. They are a miniature version of their classic canvas bags.

“The size is ideal for smaller shopping trips, to pick up those few items you forgot the first time around,” Trader Joe’s said.

