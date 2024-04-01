Vontae Davis, former NFL cornerback, found dead at 35

Vontae Davis Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (23) walks off the field during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona Nov. 24, 2013. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Vontae Davis, a former NFL cornerback who played for the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, was found dead Monday in Florida, according to multiple reports. He was 35.

Davie police confirmed that Davis was found dead Monday morning in a mansion in Southwest Ranches, the Miami Herald reported. The house assistant contacted authorities after finding Davis unresponsive, according to the newspaper.

Property records show Davis was found at a home owned by his grandmother, WSVN reported.

No foul play is suspected, although police spokesperson Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez emphasized to the Herald, “The investigation remains ACTIVE and ongoing.”

Davis was a first-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2009, and he spent three years with the team before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, WTVJ reported.

On social media, the Dolphins shared condolences for Davis’ family.

Representatives for the Colts said the team was “devasted to hear of Vontae Davis’s passing.”

“He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day,” the team said.

Davis played for six seasons with the Colts before joining the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN. He abruptly retired from the NFL at halftime during a game against the Miami Dolphins in 2018, the sports outlet reported.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis,” the Bills wrote in a post on social media. “We are thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Authorities continue to investigate.


Latest noteworthy deaths:

