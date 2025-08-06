‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘9-1-1′ actress, Kelley Mack, dies

FILE PHOTO: Actress Kelley Mack arrives at the Los Angeles Friends + Family Premiere of Dark Sky Films and Queensbury Pictures' "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" at iPic Theaters on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She died on Aug. 2. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — An actress known for her roles on shows such as “The Walking Dead” and “9-1-1″ has died.

Kelley Mack was 33 years old.

A statement concerning her death was posted to the social media platform CaringBridge, saying that she passed away peacefully in Cincinnati, her hometown, on Aug. 2, CNN reported.

She had a glioma of the central nervous system, a tumor that affects the brain or spinal cord.

A statement on her Instagram account read, “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

Mack announced in January that she was diagnosed with an astrocytoma, which is also called a diffuse midline glioma, The New York Times reported. An astrocytoma is the abnormal growth of astrocytes, or the cells that allow nerves to work.

She had thought lower back pain that she had been experiencing was due to a slipped disk, but after an MRI scan, doctors discovered she had a mass on her spinal cord. After a biopsy, she lost most of the use of her legs and had to use a wheelchair or walker, the newspaper reported.

Mack was born Kelley Lynne Klebenow in Cincinnati in 1992, according to the Times.

She was inspired to be an entertainer and storyteller when she got a mini video camera when she was a child. Mack started her career as a child actor in commercials, CNN reported.

She attended the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in Orange, California, graduating in 2014.

Mack had several roles over her career, joining the cast of “The Walking Dead” as Addy for the ninth season, “Chicago Med” and “9-1-1.” Her final appearance was as Ricky in 2025’s “Universal,” according to her IMDB profile.

Mack leaves behind her parents, sister, brother, grandparents and boyfriend. A memorial will be held on Aug. 16 in Ohio, E! News reported.

