William, Kate share 2023 Christmas card photo

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, released their family photo for their Christmas card for 2023.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday released their annual Christmas card photo, according to People Magazine.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023,” the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a post on social media along with the photo including their children, Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5.

The photo was taken earlier this year by photographer Josh Shinner, a Kensington Palace news release said, according to the Today Show.

This year, the photo was a classic black and white portrait photo which according to People Magazine is different than what Prince William and Kate Middleton usually share.

The family was dressed up in this year’s photo with button-down collared shirts. Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wrote jeans while Prince William and Prince George wore black slacks, People Magazine reported. Prince Louis wore black shorts.

The two youngest wore matching shoes as well, People Magazine said.

The royals have had a busy year including seeing their grandfather, King Charles III crowned during his coronation in May at Westminster Abbey, the Today Show reported.