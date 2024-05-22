Woman charged after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl

Brittany Parrish: The North Carolina woman was arrested after her 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. (Thomasville Police Department)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was arrested last week after her 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl at their home, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Thomasville Police Department, Brittany Parrish, 33, of Thomasville, was arrested on May 16 and charged with felonious child abuse.

Officers responded to a home on Guilford Street in Thomasville at about 11:50 a.m. EDT after receiving a report of a person in cardiac arrest, WXII-TV reported.

According to officers, Parrish said she was sitting on her couch with her daughter when she walked away for a few minutes. When she returned, Parrish said her daughter was slumped over and her face was blue

Emergency medical personnel administered Narcan to the child and revived her immediately, WGHP-TV reported. The girl was taken to an area hospital and tested positive for fentanyl, according to the television station.

She was later released, officers said.

Officers located drug residue and paraphernalia inside the residence, according to the Thomasville Police Department news release.

Parrish was arrested and Davidson County Social Services was contacted. The agency placed the 2-year-old girl, along with her 5-year-old brother, in the care of a family member pending an investigation, police said.

Parrish was booked into the Davidson County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Officials said additional charges are pending.

