Woman finds a 3-foot alligator on her front steps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville, Kentucky stepped out of her house Tuesday morning and found a 3-foot alligator on her porch.

Jamesetta Townsend told WLKY that she walked of her house on River Park Drive around 10 a.m. when she noticed the alligator. She described it as being about three feet long.

Townsend said she called the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and they can to remove the alligator, according to the news outlet.

She reportedly had no idea how the alligator got into her yard, WAVE reported.

Finding an alligator in Florida is not abnormal but in Kentucky it is. Townsend said she never thought she would ever come face to face with one in Louisville, according to the news outlet.

“I looked down and I saw it laying there, and I hollered for my husband to come and look,” Townsend said, according to WAVE. “So he came and looked, and he said, ‘Well what is it?’ So I went and got my son Terrence, and he came out to look and he said, ‘Mom, that’s an alligator.’”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife in a statement that they occasionally get reports that there are alligators in the state, according to the news outlet.

“There are reasons why we have laws in place prohibiting the importation of exotic and inherently dangerous animals. Two reasons are potential transmission of diseases and introduction of species that can harm Kentucky’s native wildlife, people, pets or livestock. Alligators don’t make good pets, as even a smaller one can injure a person. When an alligator grows beyond a person’s capacity to care for it, oftentimes it gets released into the wild, and then it becomes a potential danger to others,” said a spokesperson from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, according to WLKY.

Wildlife officials said they took possession of the alligator and tried to find its potential owners by knocking on doors in the area but were unsuccessful, the news outlet reported.