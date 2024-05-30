Woman is accused of stealing around $14K worth of women’s undergarments, selling them A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024. (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.

Glendale Police Department called Leticia Martinez Perez, 24, the “Thong Thief,” after she allegedly stole about $14,207 worth of underwear during eight shopliftings.

Police shared security footage from multiple incidents on Facebook, KPNX reported.

The shoplifting reportedly took place at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix and Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, police said, according to KTVK.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 19, 2023, the news outlet reported. The others happened twice on Jan. 23, Jan. 26, Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and March 8. Perez was not arrested until May 15.

During her arrest and an interview with investigators, she allegedly admitted to selling the underwear that was stolen for profit, KTVK reported.

