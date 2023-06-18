Yankees radio announcer John Sterling hit in forehead by foul ball, keeps broadcasting

NEW YORK — New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling may not be a fan’s cup of tea outside of the Big Apple, but even his detractors would have to admire his resiliency after he was struck in the forehead by a foul ball.
Sterling, 84, took a baseball to the head on June 10 when Justin Turner’s foul ball flew into the broadcast booth at Yankee Stadium, USA Today reported.
New York was winning 3-1 and the Boston Red Sox had two outs in the ninth inning when Turner worked a full count, according to the newspaper. Turner sent the ball back toward the radio broadcast booth.
“Swung on, a pop foul, back here,” Sterling said before the ball ricocheted off his head. “Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far.”
"I took one for the team." -John Sterling, Legend.
The baseball struck Sterling in the left eyebrow, according to The Athletic. Aside from “a little bit of blood,” Sterling continued announcing.
Turner hit another foul ball -- a grounder -- and then grounded out to third base, allowing Sterling to yodel his traditional “Ballgame over! Yankees win! The-eee Yankees win!”
Sterling, who has been the Yankees’ primary radio play-by-play announcer since 1989, missed 23 straight games this year from May 11 to June 6 with bronchitis a commitment to attend the graduations of his triplets, The Associated Press reported.
From 1989 until July 2019, Sterling did not miss calling a single game, according to The Athletic.
“You know, that foul ball actually hit me, it glanced off my forehead,” Sterling said after the final out was made. “So, I took one for the team.”