‘You’re our piano man’: Christie Brinkley sends love to Billy Joel after diagnosis

The career supermodel sent some love toward her ex-husband, Billy Joel, after the singer was diagnosed with a brain disorder.

The Uptown Girl sent some love to the Piano Man on Saturday.

Christie Brinkley, the ex-wife of Billy Joel, spoke out about the singer’s recent brain disorder diagnosis with a heartfelt post on Instagram post.

Brinkley, 71, and Joel, 76, share a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. On May 23, Joel announced he was canceling all of his upcoming concerts after he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

The following day, Brinkley, long associated with Joel’s 1983 hit “Uptown Girl” -- she appeared in the music video for the song and published her autobiography last month (Uptown Girl: A Memoir) -- posted a photo of Joel and Alexa, now 39, when she was a child.

“Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” the career model wrote. “You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison.

“I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you’re OUR piano man. And we’re always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you’re feeling alright!”

Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.

Brinkley’s post appeared with a compilation of video clips that showed Brinkley and her 26-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook (from her later marriage to Peter Cook), singing and dancing at Joel’s concerts.

In one snippet, Sailor sings Joel’s 1980 hit, “You May Be Right” to the musician. Joel jokes that Sailor “gets the accent right.”

Alexa Ray Joel also sent good wishes to her father in an Instagram post on May 24.

“We love you and we got you, Pop!” Alex wrote alongside artwork of her hand-in-hand with Joel onstage, thanking fans for “all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news.”

