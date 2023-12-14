Trisha Yearwood + Amy Grant forged a closer bond hosting 'CMA Country Christmas'

There's much to look forward to in this year's CMA Country Christmas.



For one, co-hosts Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant are excited about the quality time they get to spend together.



"I'm most looking forward to singing with you, Amy, because, I mean, we've known each other. We see each other at events and we get to hang out a little bit. But to get really to spend some time together has been really nice," says Trisha.



"Yeah, me too. Crazy thing is, I mean, Vince [Gill] has known you for a long time and loved you, and you feel so familiar to me," Amy tells Trisha. "That's been my biggest excitement about this and sharing music [together]."



Ahead of taping the festive special, both singers said they awoke singing holiday tunes. Trisha had the song she was performing with Lindsey Stirling, "O Holy Night," in her head, while Amy was singing "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," in preparation of her onstage duet of the classic with Trisha.



"It's a beautiful show from beginning to end," says Amy. "I woke up and actually got choked up over it because, to me, I was going, 'Whoo!' And we're going to do this for a live audience and for a studio audience. That is a good show."



CMA Country Christmas airs Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

For the full performance lineup, head to cmachristmas.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.