Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks' 'Merry Christmas, Valentine' was born by the pool

Trisha Yearwood's new holiday album, Christmastime, doesn't arrive until Friday, but you can check out her new duet with husband Garth Brooks now.

Ironically, the couple co-wrote "Merry Christmas, Valentine" several years ago when they were "sitting outside in the summer by the pool."

“The way Garth writes and the way I write are a little bit different," Trisha explains. "He just doesn’t write anything down so he’s always just stream of consciousness, and I’m like, ‘That’s a great line!’ Then he goes onto something else – I’m like, ‘I want to write that down!’"

"So I’m frantically putting notes in my phone," she continues, "because I didn’t have anything in front of me to write on while he’s just throwing out these beautiful lines how Valentine’s Day is about love and Christmas is about love and why can’t those two holidays kind of mingle in a love song. So it’s an original song, but it really is fitting for the holiday and I’m really excited that we got to do that together.”

You can also watch Trisha's new music video for "Christmas Time Is Here" from A Charlie Brown Christmas, the only other song already released from the album.

